ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) Declined -12.76% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.08% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the PUMP share is $13.99, that puts it down -52.73 from that peak though still a striking 60.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.58. The company’s market capitalization is $1.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 973.95K shares over the past three months.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. PUMP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) trade information

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) registered a -1.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.08% in intraday trading to $9.16 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.80%, and it has moved by -12.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 78.21%. The short interest in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) is 3.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.96, which implies an increase of 23.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, PUMP is trading at a discount of -52.84% off the target high and 12.66% off the low.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ProPetro Holding Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) shares have gone up 23.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 26.09% against 30.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 68.40% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $202.78 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $225.64 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $111.14 million and $138.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 82.50% and then jump by 63.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.20%. While earnings are projected to return -167.60% in 2021, the next five years will return -10.90% per annum.

PUMP Dividends

ProPetro Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s Major holders

ProPetro Holding Corp. insiders own 26.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.43%, with the float percentage being 102.88%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 260 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.89 million shares (or 13.57% of all shares), a total value of $148.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.89 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $94.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.24 million, or about 3.17% of the stock, which is worth about $32.22 million.