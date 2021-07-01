PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Rose 42.81% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 24.46%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s traded shares were 2.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $287.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.42% or -$4.13. The 52-week high for the PYPL share is $309.14, that puts it down -7.58 from that peak though still a striking 42.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $164.33. The company’s market capitalization is $346.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.70 million shares over the past three months.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. PYPL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 48 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 36 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.12.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) registered a -1.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.42% in intraday trading to $287.35 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.17%, and it has moved by 12.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 67.30%. The short interest in PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is 14.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $318.76, which implies an increase of 9.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $250.00 and $375.00 respectively. As a result, PYPL is trading at a discount of -30.5% off the target high and 13.0% off the low.

Statistics show that PayPal Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) shares have gone up 26.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.91% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.70% this quarter and then jump 6.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.26 billion as predicted by 37 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 37 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.42 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.26 billion and $5.43 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.00% and then jump by 18.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.80%. While earnings are projected to return 71.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 23.52% per annum.

PayPal Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PayPal Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.42%, with the float percentage being 82.52%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,334 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 92.94 million shares (or 7.91% of all shares), a total value of $22.57 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 82.6 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $20.06 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 33.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.02 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.98 million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $5.82 billion.