Now Is A Good Time To Buy Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN)

During the last session, Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)’s traded shares were 2.01 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.95% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the OGN share is $38.75, that puts it down -28.06 from that peak though still a striking 9.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.25. The company’s market capitalization is $7.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.02 million shares over the past three months.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) trade information

Organon & Co. (OGN) registered a -0.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.95% in intraday trading to $30.26 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.58%, and it has moved by -15.94% in 30 days. The short interest in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) is 4.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.80, which implies an increase of 22.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $48.00 respectively. As a result, OGN is trading at a discount of -58.63% off the target high and -9.05% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -32.90% in 2021.

OGN Dividends

Organon & Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)’s Major holders

Organon & Co. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%.