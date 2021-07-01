Now Is A Good Time To Buy Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ: LE)

During the last session, Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.78% or $6.78. The 52-week high for the LE share is $39.79, that puts it up 3.07 from that peak though still a striking 81.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.67. The company’s market capitalization is $1.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 214.07K shares over the past three months.

Lands’ End Inc. (LE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. LE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) trade information

Lands’ End Inc. (LE) registered a 19.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.78% in intraday trading to $41.05 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.49%, and it has moved by 36.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 410.57%. The short interest in Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is 0.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.00, which implies an increase of 17.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, LE is trading at a discount of -21.8% off the target high and -21.8% off the low.

Lands’ End Inc. (LE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -46.20% this quarter and then drop -36.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $350.5 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $385.93 million by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.50%. While earnings are projected to return -44.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

LE Dividends

Lands’ End Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s Major holders

Lands’ End Inc. insiders own 56.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.25%, with the float percentage being 96.14%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 174 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.1 million shares (or 6.37% of all shares), a total value of $52.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.02 million shares, is of Rbs Partners, L.p.’s that is approximately 6.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $50.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lands’ End Inc. (LE) shares are American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund and Amplify Online Retail ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund owns about 2.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.82 million, or about 5.53% of the stock, which is worth about $45.23 million.