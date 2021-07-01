New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) Have Jumped 214.74% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR)’s traded shares were 2.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.21% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the GBR share is $30.99, that puts it down -408.03 from that peak though still a striking 82.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.05. The company’s market capitalization is $34.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.79 million shares over the past three months.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) trade information

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) registered a 7.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.21% in intraday trading to $6.10 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.81%, and it has moved by 15.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 397.96%. The short interest in New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.18 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 63.30%. While earnings are projected to return -186.70% in 2021.

GBR Dividends

New Concept Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR)’s Major holders

New Concept Energy Inc. insiders own 28.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.99%, with the float percentage being 5.55%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 47030.0 shares (or 0.92% of all shares), a total value of $0.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33444.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 33400.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 29463.0, or about 0.57% of the stock, which is worth about $0.13 million.