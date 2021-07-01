Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) Are Up 89.38%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s traded shares were 55.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -37.98% or -$6.57. The 52-week high for the MRIN share is $18.82, that puts it down -75.4 from that peak though still a striking 89.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.14. The company’s market capitalization is $108.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 133.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.02 million shares over the past three months.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) registered a -37.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -37.98% in intraday trading to $10.73 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 527.49%, and it has moved by 574.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 655.63%. The short interest in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 23.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, MRIN is trading at a discount of -30.48% off the target high and -30.48% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $115 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $115 million by the end of Jun 2019.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.40%. While earnings are projected to return 1.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

MRIN Dividends

Marin Software Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders

Marin Software Incorporated insiders own 4.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.45%, with the float percentage being 22.49%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.43 million shares (or 7.83% of all shares), a total value of $0.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.19 million shares, is of Sapphire Ventures, LLC’s that is approximately 3.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 80482.0, or about 1.45% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.