Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT):The Stock Was Up 65.35 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, So What’s To Come?

During the recent session, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s traded shares were 2.8 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $61.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.84% or $1.11. The 52-week high for the LYFT share is $68.28, that puts it down -10.86 from that peak though still a striking 65.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.34. The company’s market capitalization is $20.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.95 million shares over the past three months.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. LYFT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 38 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 21 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) registered a 1.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.84% in intraday trading to $61.59 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.51%, and it has moved by 2.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 83.22%. The short interest in Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is 29.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.00, which implies an increase of 13.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $86.00 respectively. As a result, LYFT is trading at a discount of -39.63% off the target high and 51.29% off the low.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lyft Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lyft Inc. (LYFT) shares have gone up 22.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.11% against 7.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.10% this quarter and then jump 91.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $695.86 million as predicted by 33 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 32 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $863.32 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $339.35 million and $486.45 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 105.10% and then jump by 77.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 50.90% in 2021.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Lyft Inc. insiders own 12.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.26%, with the float percentage being 97.95%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 661 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 47.54 million shares (or 14.83% of all shares), a total value of $3.0 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.98 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.39 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 18.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.04 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.22 million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $456.15 million.