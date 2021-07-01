Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s traded shares were 1.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.43% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the LUMN share is $16.60, that puts it down -20.46 from that peak though still a striking 38.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.51. The company’s market capitalization is $14.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.28 million shares over the past three months.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.60. LUMN has a Sell rating from 7 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.41.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) registered a 1.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.43% in intraday trading to $13.78 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.45%, and it has moved by -3.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.49%. The short interest in Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) is 85.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.01, which implies a decrease of -25.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, LUMN is trading at a discount of -8.85% off the target high and 49.2% off the low.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lumen Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) shares have gone up 38.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.60% against 9.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.99 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.97 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.20%. While earnings are projected to return 76.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.00% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lumen Technologies Inc. is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.36 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 10.43%.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s Major holders

Lumen Technologies Inc. insiders own 0.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.27%, with the float percentage being 76.79%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 977 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 124.89 million shares (or 11.30% of all shares), a total value of $1.67 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 97.26 million shares, is of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited’s that is approximately 8.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.3 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 30.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $412.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24.64 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $328.92 million.