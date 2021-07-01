Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s traded shares were 1.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.21% or $2.97. The 52-week high for the LQDT share is $30.00, that puts it down -17.88 from that peak though still a striking 81.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.77. The company’s market capitalization is $910.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 441.56K shares over the past three months.

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) trade information

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) registered a 13.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.21% in intraday trading to $25.45 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.79%, and it has moved by -0.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 327.01%. The short interest in Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) is 1.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.50, which implies a decrease of -3.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, LQDT is trading at a premium of 1.77% off the target high and 5.7% off the low.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Liquidity Services Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) shares have gone up 57.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 441.67% against 13.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 300.00% this quarter and then drop -39.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $61.19 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.15 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.70%. While earnings are projected to return 80.70% in 2021.

LQDT Dividends

Liquidity Services Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s Major holders

Liquidity Services Inc. insiders own 24.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.48%, with the float percentage being 92.12%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 177 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.27 million shares (or 12.16% of all shares), a total value of $79.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.38 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 6.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $44.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 1.97% of the stock, which is worth about $12.83 million.