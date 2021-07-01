Is Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) Hit More of the Losses Given A -116.08% Dip From High?

During the last session, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s traded shares were 1.17 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.02% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the TRIL share is $20.96, that puts it down -116.08 from that peak though still a striking 40.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.42 million shares over the past three months.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) trade information

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) registered a -1.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.02% in intraday trading to $9.70 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.64%, and it has moved by 20.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.90%. The short interest in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) is 9.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.81 day(s) to cover.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) shares have gone down -25.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.29% against 16.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.10% this quarter and then jump 33.90% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -26.90% in 2021.

TRIL Dividends

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s Major holders

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 6.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.97%, with the float percentage being 81.15%. Eventide Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 165 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.66 million shares (or 7.43% of all shares), a total value of $82.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.74 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 5.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $61.61 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 7.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $82.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.09 million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $10.38 million.