Is SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s traded shares were 27.23 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.59% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the SOFI share is $28.26, that puts it down -47.42 from that peak though still a striking 47.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.10. The company’s market capitalization is $18.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.62 million shares over the past three months.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) registered a 1.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.59% in intraday trading to $19.17 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.42%, and it has moved by -15.36% in 30 days. The short interest in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is 28.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.50, which implies an increase of 30.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, SOFI is trading at a discount of -56.49% off the target high and -30.41% off the low.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

SoFi Technologies Inc. insiders own 23.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.58%, with the float percentage being 3.39%.