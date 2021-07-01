Is Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s traded shares were 2.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -25.92% or -$0.99. The 52-week high for the PBLA share is $10.00, that puts it down -253.36 from that peak though still a striking 16.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.37. The company’s market capitalization is $26.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 84.90K shares over the past three months.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PBLA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) registered a -25.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -25.92% in intraday trading to $2.83 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.73%, and it has moved by -35.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.11%. The short interest in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 68.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, PBLA is trading at a discount of -253.36% off the target high and -182.69% off the low.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Panbela Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) shares have gone down -21.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -41.94% against 8.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.30%. While earnings are projected to return 43.30% in 2021.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 18.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.80%, with the float percentage being 14.51%. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 3.42% of all shares), a total value of $1.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.18 million shares, is of Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 1.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.73 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 20849.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $82353.0 market value.