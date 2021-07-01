Is Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) Still A Buy After A -3.63% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.67% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the NXTD share is $3.44, that puts it down -286.52 from that peak though still a striking 67.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.29. The company’s market capitalization is $50.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.88 million shares over the past three months.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. NXTD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) trade information

Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) registered a -1.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.67% in intraday trading to $0.89 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.63%, and it has moved by 5.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 76.53%. The short interest in Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) is 2.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.35, which implies a decrease of -154.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.35 and $0.35 respectively. As a result, NXTD is trading at a premium of 60.67% off the target high and 60.67% off the low.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 52.70%. While earnings are projected to return -30.30% in 2021.

NXTD Dividends

Nxt-ID Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s Major holders

Nxt-ID Inc. insiders own 13.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.14%, with the float percentage being 8.27%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.97 million shares (or 3.70% of all shares), a total value of $2.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.11 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 2.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.64 million, or about 1.21% of the stock, which is worth about $0.91 million.