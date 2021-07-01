Is Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.’s (NASDAQ: GRUB) 3.51% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB)’s traded shares were 3.48 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.88% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the GRUB share is $26.00, that puts it down -41.15 from that peak though still a striking 8.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.88. The company’s market capitalization is $19.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.46 million shares over the past three months.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. GRUB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB) trade information

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB) registered a 0.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.88% in intraday trading to $18.42 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.51%, and it has moved by 1.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.84%. The short interest in Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB) is 24.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 82.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.00, which implies an increase of 42.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, GRUB is trading at a discount of -73.72% off the target high and -73.72% off the low.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 88.20% this quarter and then drop -112.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $549.36 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $565.83 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $406.48 million and $493.98 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.20% and then jump by 14.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.01%. While earnings are projected to return 23.80% in 2021.

GRUB Dividends

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB)’s Major holders

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.82%, with the float percentage being 1.82%.