Is Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) Still A Buy After plugging 23.50% Last Week?

During the last session, Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s traded shares were 1.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.84% or $2.02. The 52-week high for the DLTH share is $18.90, that puts it up 8.47 from that peak though still a striking 70.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.06. The company’s market capitalization is $684.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 191.13K shares over the past three months.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. DLTH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) trade information

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) registered a 10.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.84% in intraday trading to $20.65 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.50%, and it has moved by 23.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 180.19%. The short interest in Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) is 1.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.00, which implies an increase of 1.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, DLTH is trading at a discount of -6.54% off the target high and 3.15% off the low.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Duluth Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) shares have gone up 97.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.05% against 30.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -83.30% this quarter and then drop -266.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $142.83 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $140.87 million by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.80%. While earnings are projected to return -28.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

DLTH Dividends

Duluth Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s Major holders

Duluth Holdings Inc. insiders own 30.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.53%, with the float percentage being 39.82%. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans is the largest shareholder of the company, while 143 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.4 million shares (or 4.73% of all shares), a total value of $23.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.92 million shares, is of Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc.’s that is approximately 3.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Thrivent Moderately Aggressive Allocation Portfolio. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $5.34 million.