Is Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) Still A Buy After plugging 13.92% Last Week?

During the last session, Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.43% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the LYL share is $4.94, that puts it down -174.44 from that peak though still a striking 49.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.91. The company’s market capitalization is $20.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.54 million shares over the past three months.

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) trade information

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) registered a 8.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.43% in intraday trading to $1.80 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.92%, and it has moved by 32.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 56.52%. The short interest in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) is 0.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.37 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.40%. While earnings are projected to return -34.10% in 2021.

LYL Dividends

Dragon Victory International Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)’s Major holders

Dragon Victory International Limited insiders own 51.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.46%, with the float percentage being 2.99%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 61500.0 shares (or 0.53% of all shares), a total value of $0.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 56344.0 shares, is of HRT Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $91840.0.