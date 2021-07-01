Is CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s traded shares were 1.7 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $73.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.92% or $6.02. The 52-week high for the CVAC share is $151.80, that puts it down -106.59 from that peak though still a striking 50.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.15. The company’s market capitalization is $12.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.46 million shares over the past three months.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. CVAC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.73.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) trade information

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) registered a 8.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.92% in intraday trading to $73.48 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.12%, and it has moved by -32.14% in 30 days. The short interest in CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) is 2.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.77 day(s) to cover.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CureVac N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CureVac N.V. (CVAC) shares have gone down -13.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -165.18% against 8.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,716.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.9 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.7 million by the end of Jun 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -28.20% in 2021.

CVAC Dividends

CureVac N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Major holders

CureVac N.V. insiders own 55.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.47%, with the float percentage being 53.24%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 116 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.83 million shares (or 3.12% of all shares), a total value of $533.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.13 million shares, is of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s that is approximately 1.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $286.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CureVac N.V. (CVAC) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 2.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $257.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.7 million, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $63.81 million.