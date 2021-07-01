Is BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) Still A Buy After plugging 4.07% Last Week?

During the recent session, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s traded shares were 2.9 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.92% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the BLRX share is $6.34, that puts it down -119.38 from that peak though still a striking 51.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.40. The company’s market capitalization is $129.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.33 million shares over the past three months.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. BLRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) registered a 2.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.92% in intraday trading to $2.89 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.07%, and it has moved by 0.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 64.33%. The short interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) is 0.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 77.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, BLRX is trading at a discount of -557.44% off the target high and -246.02% off the low.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BioLineRx Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) shares have gone up 13.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.44% against 16.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.70% this quarter and then jump 46.70% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 53.30% in 2021.

BLRX Dividends

BioLineRx Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

BioLineRx Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.96%, with the float percentage being 20.96%. Sio Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.74 million shares (or 5.95% of all shares), a total value of $7.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.51 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.41 million.

Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 10263.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32225.0 market value.