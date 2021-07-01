Is Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Hit More of the Losses Given A -111.36% Dip From High? – Marketing Sentinel
Is Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Hit More of the Losses Given A -111.36% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s traded shares were 1.08 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.66% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the ACB share is $18.98, that puts it down -111.36 from that peak though still a striking 58.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.71. The company’s market capitalization is $1.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.53 million shares over the past three months.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) registered a -0.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.66% in intraday trading to $8.98 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.22%, and it has moved by -3.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.21%. The short interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) is 32.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.83, which implies a decrease of -31.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.96 and $9.92 respectively. As a result, ACB is trading at a discount of -10.47% off the target high and 44.77% off the low.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Aurora Cannabis Inc. insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.99%, with the float percentage being 19.01%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 350 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.51 million shares (or 2.78% of all shares), a total value of $51.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.46 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 2.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $50.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 5.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 0.89% of the stock, which is worth about $17.08 million.

