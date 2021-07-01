Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) Is Worth Evaluating At $37.48

During the recent session, Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s traded shares were 1.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $37.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.51% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the INVH share is $38.01, that puts it down -1.41 from that peak though still a striking 29.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.35. The company’s market capitalization is $20.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.75 million shares over the past three months.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. INVH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) trade information

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) registered a 0.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.51% in intraday trading to $37.48 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.85%, and it has moved by 2.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.45%. The short interest in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) is 12.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.76, which implies an increase of 8.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $46.00 respectively. As a result, INVH is trading at a discount of -22.73% off the target high and 6.62% off the low.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Invitation Homes Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) shares have gone up 28.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.16% against -2.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $480.67 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $488.18 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $445.63 million and $455.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.90% and then jump by 7.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.70%. While earnings are projected to return 29.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.79% per annum.

INVH Dividends

Invitation Homes Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Invitation Homes Inc. is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.82 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s Major holders

Invitation Homes Inc. insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.87%, with the float percentage being 103.12%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 636 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 80.19 million shares (or 14.13% of all shares), a total value of $2.57 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.47 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.49 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 25.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $888.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.95 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $510.37 million.