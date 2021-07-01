Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA)

During the last session, Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s traded shares were 1.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.68% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the POLA share is $30.82, that puts it down -228.92 from that peak though still a striking 85.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.38. The company’s market capitalization is $123.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 308.02K shares over the past three months.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. POLA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) trade information

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) registered a -1.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.68% in intraday trading to $9.37 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.85%, and it has moved by -10.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 88.91%. The short interest in Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) is 0.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.00, which implies an increase of 62.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, POLA is trading at a discount of -166.81% off the target high and -166.81% off the low.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 73.90% this quarter and then jump 93.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 141.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.13 million and $2.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 344.00% and then jump by 140.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -151.60% in 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

POLA Dividends

Polar Power Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s Major holders

Polar Power Inc. insiders own 44.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.07%, with the float percentage being 27.39%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.76 million shares (or 5.90% of all shares), a total value of $10.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Polar Power Inc. (POLA) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF owns about 0.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $1.62 million.