Investing In Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s traded shares were 8.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.45% or $0.71. The 52-week high for the HIMX share is $17.88, that puts it down -7.32 from that peak though still a striking 80.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.28. The company’s market capitalization is $2.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.42 million shares over the past three months.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. HIMX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.46.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) trade information

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) registered a 4.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.45% in intraday trading to $16.66 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.99%, and it has moved by 32.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 302.42%. The short interest in Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is 12.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.67, which implies an increase of 19.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, HIMX is trading at a discount of -38.06% off the target high and -14.05% off the low.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Himax Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) shares have gone up 146.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 246.67% against 37.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 4,500.00% this quarter and then jump 514.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $324.7 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $325.27 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.10%. While earnings are projected to return 444.50% in 2021.

HIMX Dividends

Himax Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Himax Technologies Inc. is 0.27, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.62 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Major holders

Himax Technologies Inc. insiders own 21.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.45%, with the float percentage being 24.76%. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 150 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.19 million shares (or 4.70% of all shares), a total value of $111.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.48 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $47.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) shares are Upright Growth Fund and Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Global Technology Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Upright Growth Fund owns about 1.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $13.58 million.