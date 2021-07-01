Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s traded shares were 3.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.01% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the INO share is $30.00, that puts it down -223.62 from that peak though still a striking 37.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.81. The company’s market capitalization is $1.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.26 million shares over the past three months.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. INO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) registered a -2.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.01% in intraday trading to $9.27 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.67%, and it has moved by 24.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.60%. The short interest in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) is 46.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.22, which implies an increase of 29.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, INO is trading at a discount of -277.56% off the target high and 35.28% off the low.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) shares have gone up 3.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.93% against 8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 69.90% this quarter and then drop -309.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 432.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.21 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.3 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $267k and $236k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 353.20% and then jump by 4,688.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.20%. While earnings are projected to return 11.30% in 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

INO Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.55%, with the float percentage being 37.17%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 293 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 17.52 million shares (or 8.36% of all shares), a total value of $162.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.49 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $106.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.77 million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $36.01 million.