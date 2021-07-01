If All Goes Well, Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) Could Shrink By -60.98% Or More

During the recent session, Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s traded shares were 4.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $41.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.28% or -$1.86. The 52-week high for the TPR share is $49.67, that puts it down -19.34 from that peak though still a striking 70.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.16. The company’s market capitalization is $12.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.36 million shares over the past three months.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. TPR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.67.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) trade information

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) registered a -4.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.28% in intraday trading to $41.62 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.07%, and it has moved by -3.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 227.41%. The short interest in Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) is 8.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54.00, which implies an increase of 22.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $67.00 respectively. As a result, TPR is trading at a discount of -60.98% off the target high and 3.89% off the low.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 368.00% this quarter and then jump 13.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.55 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.38 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.30%. While earnings are projected to return -207.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 51.80% per annum.

TPR Dividends

Tapestry Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s Major holders

Tapestry Inc. insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.32%, with the float percentage being 93.54%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 782 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 37.05 million shares (or 13.29% of all shares), a total value of $1.53 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29.02 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.2 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tapestry Inc. (TPR) shares are JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund owns about 8.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $343.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.81 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $322.04 million.