How Will McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Look After It Drops -23.91% From Its Highs?

During the last session, McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s traded shares were 4.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.55% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the MUX share is $1.71, that puts it down -23.91 from that peak though still a striking 34.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $651.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.15 million shares over the past three months.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MUX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) registered a 4.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.55% in intraday trading to $1.38 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.17%, and it has moved by -8.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.63%. The short interest in McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) is 47.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.75, which implies an increase of 21.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, MUX is trading at a discount of -44.93% off the target high and -8.7% off the low.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that McEwen Mining Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) shares have gone up 42.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.06% against 16.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.55 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.32 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.90%. While earnings are projected to return -128.70% in 2021.

MUX Dividends

McEwen Mining Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

McEwen Mining Inc. insiders own 18.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.44%, with the float percentage being 29.88%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 163 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 22.34 million shares (or 4.87% of all shares), a total value of $23.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.17 million shares, is of Weiss Asset Management LP’s that is approximately 3.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 20.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.71 million, or about 1.90% of the stock, which is worth about $12.8 million.