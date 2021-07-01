How Will Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) Look After It Drops -214.06% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s traded shares were 0.93 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.54% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CANG share is $17.65, that puts it down -214.06 from that peak though still a striking 25.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.21. The company’s market capitalization is $815.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 530.75K shares over the past three months.

Cango Inc. (CANG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. CANG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) trade information

Cango Inc. (CANG) registered a 0.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.54% in intraday trading to $5.62 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.68%, and it has moved by 2.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.61%. The short interest in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) is 1.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.80, which implies an increase of 17.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.80 and $6.80 respectively. As a result, CANG is trading at a discount of -21.0% off the target high and -21.0% off the low.

Cango Inc. (CANG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cango Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cango Inc. (CANG) shares have gone down -28.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -94.54% against 7.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 2,600.00% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 140.10% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 760.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 11.11% per annum.

CANG Dividends

Cango Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s Major holders

Cango Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.32%, with the float percentage being 32.32%. Warburg Pincus LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 26.72 million shares (or 24.63% of all shares), a total value of $224.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.15 million shares, is of Primavera Capital Management Ltd’s that is approximately 4.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $43.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cango Inc. (CANG) shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisors Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund and iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Strategic Advisors Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund owns about 66952.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19152.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.