How United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 12.10% YTD?

During the recent session, United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)’s traded shares were 2.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.85% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the UMC share is $11.28, that puts it down -21.68 from that peak though still a striking 71.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.63. The company’s market capitalization is $23.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.15 million shares over the past three months.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. UMC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) trade information

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) registered a -1.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.85% in intraday trading to $9.27 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.83%, and it has moved by 0.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 257.95%. The short interest in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) is 13.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.86, which implies an increase of 21.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.98 and $15.25 respectively. As a result, UMC is trading at a discount of -64.51% off the target high and 24.7% off the low.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that United Microelectronics Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) shares have gone up 13.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 30.95% against 37.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.40% this quarter and then jump 180.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.78 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.84 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.10%. While earnings are projected to return 209.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 19.50% per annum.

UMC Dividends

United Microelectronics Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for United Microelectronics Corporation is 0.14, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.48 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.96%.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)’s Major holders

United Microelectronics Corporation insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.88%, with the float percentage being 3.88%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 242 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.12 million shares (or 0.77% of all shares), a total value of $174.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.13 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $128.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds-FTSE All World ex U.S. Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 13.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $122.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.93 million, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $26.51 million.