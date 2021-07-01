During the last session, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.63% or -$0.6. The 52-week high for the GROM share is $19.50, that puts it down -457.14 from that peak though still a striking 71.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $17.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 258.08K shares over the past three months.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) registered a -14.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.63% in intraday trading to $3.50 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.81%, and it has moved by -41.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 68.27%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.20%. While earnings are projected to return 7.60% in 2021.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. insiders own 23.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.41%, with the float percentage being 7.08%.