Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) Has Lost -81.29% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)’s traded shares were 1.98 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.69% or -$0.65. The 52-week high for the GRAY share is $37.88, that puts it down -597.61 from that peak though still a striking 36.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.43. The company’s market capitalization is $112.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.31 million shares over the past three months.

Graybug Vision Inc. (GRAY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. GRAY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.47.

Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) trade information

Graybug Vision Inc. (GRAY) registered a -10.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.69% in intraday trading to $5.43 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.68%, and it has moved by 33.42% in 30 days. The short interest in Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) is 1.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.75, which implies a decrease of -14.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, GRAY is trading at a discount of -10.5% off the target high and 26.34% off the low.

Graybug Vision Inc. (GRAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Graybug Vision Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Graybug Vision Inc. (GRAY) shares have gone down -79.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.81% against 8.40.

While earnings are projected to return 28.30% in 2021.

GRAY Dividends

Graybug Vision Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)’s Major holders

Graybug Vision Inc. insiders own 10.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.68%, with the float percentage being 78.95%. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.28 million shares (or 25.08% of all shares), a total value of $29.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.16 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 19.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $23.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Graybug Vision Inc. (GRAY) shares are Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund owns about 0.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 0.68% of the stock, which is worth about $0.57 million.