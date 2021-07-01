Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) At $0.74 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s traded shares were 3.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.31% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the GTE share is $1.23, that puts it down -66.22 from that peak though still a striking 75.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $278.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.96 million shares over the past three months.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) registered a 2.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.31% in intraday trading to $0.74 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.67%, and it has moved by 8.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 113.72%. The short interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is 0.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.25, which implies an increase of 40.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.93 and $2.44 respectively. As a result, GTE is trading at a discount of -229.73% off the target high and -25.68% off the low.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 58.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $190.43 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $180.64 million by the end of Mar 2019. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $127.18 million and $138.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 49.70% and then jump by 30.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.70%.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. insiders own 2.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.51%, with the float percentage being 23.03%. GMT Capital Corp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 89 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 44.64 million shares (or 12.16% of all shares), a total value of $31.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.46 million shares, is of Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a.’s that is approximately 3.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio owns about 7.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.92 million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $1.28 million.