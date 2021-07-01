For Risk-Tolerant Investors, ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s traded shares were 1.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.98% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the PIXY share is $6.22, that puts it down -163.56 from that peak though still a striking 14.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.02. The company’s market capitalization is $50.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.37 million shares over the past three months.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) registered a -5.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.98% in intraday trading to $2.36 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.07%, and it has moved by -10.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.05%. The short interest in ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) is 0.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.43 day(s) to cover.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 362.90% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 83.50% in 2021.

PIXY Dividends

ShiftPixy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

ShiftPixy Inc. insiders own 63.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.53%, with the float percentage being 12.34%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.22 million shares (or 1.05% of all shares), a total value of $0.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.16 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $0.24 million.