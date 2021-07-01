Following Its 52-Week Low, SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC)’S Share Price Rose 46.51% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -7.86%

During the last session, SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s traded shares were 1.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.53% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the SEAC share is $2.15, that puts it down -66.67 from that peak though still a striking 46.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.69. The company’s market capitalization is $61.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.81 million shares over the past three months.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. SEAC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) trade information

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) registered a -1.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.53% in intraday trading to $1.29 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.03%, and it has moved by 12.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.57%. The short interest in SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) is 1.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 57.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, SEAC is trading at a discount of -132.56% off the target high and -132.56% off the low.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SeaChange International Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) shares have gone up 24.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.43% against 5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.70% this quarter and then jump 30.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.02 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.83 million by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.40%. While earnings are projected to return -138.90% in 2021.

SEAC Dividends

SeaChange International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s Major holders

SeaChange International Inc. insiders own 16.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.13%, with the float percentage being 26.39%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.74 million shares (or 3.60% of all shares), a total value of $2.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.68 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.52 million, or about 1.08% of the stock, which is worth about $0.61 million.