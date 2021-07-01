EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) Stock Jumped 4.32% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s traded shares were 2.75 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.14% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the EZGO share is $19.44, that puts it down -346.9 from that peak though still a striking 15.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.66. The company’s market capitalization is $58.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 354.76K shares over the past three months.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) registered a 7.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.14% in intraday trading to $4.35 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.69%, and it has moved by 4.32% in 30 days. The short interest in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) is 83400.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -90.40% in 2021.

EZGO Dividends

EZGO Technologies Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders

EZGO Technologies Ltd. insiders own 53.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.49%, with the float percentage being 1.06%. Trellus Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 50000.0 shares (or 0.46% of all shares), a total value of $0.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12585.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $74377.0.

Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2944.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17222.0 market value.