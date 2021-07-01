Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) Drops -531.93% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.86% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the ENVB share is $15.04, that puts it down -531.93 from that peak though still a striking 22.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.85. The company’s market capitalization is $49.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.66 million shares over the past three months.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) trade information

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) registered a -2.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.86% in intraday trading to $2.38 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.68%, and it has moved by 0.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.61%. The short interest in Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) is 1.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 60.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, ENVB is trading at a discount of -152.1% off the target high and -152.1% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.30%. While earnings are projected to return 89.50% in 2021.

ENVB Dividends

Enveric Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s Major holders

Enveric Biosciences Inc. insiders own 25.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.24%, with the float percentage being 7.04%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.56 million shares (or 2.63% of all shares), a total value of $1.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.18 million shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 56326.0, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $0.17 million.