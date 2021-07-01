Does Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s (NYSE:KOS) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s traded shares were 5.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.76% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the KOS share is $3.95, that puts it down -14.16 from that peak though still a striking 73.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $1.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.50 million shares over the past three months.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. KOS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) registered a 1.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.76% in intraday trading to $3.46 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.66%, and it has moved by -1.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 108.43%. The short interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is 18.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.38, which implies an increase of 21.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.86 and $7.80 respectively. As a result, KOS is trading at a discount of -125.43% off the target high and 17.34% off the low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kosmos Energy Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) shares have gone up 50.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 129.69% against -21.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 113.00% this quarter and then jump 133.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $404.86 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $359.87 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $127.31 million and $224.79 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 218.00% and then jump by 60.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.00%. While earnings are projected to return -630.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 23.80% per annum.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Kosmos Energy Ltd. insiders own 3.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.08%, with the float percentage being 89.35%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 218 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 57.5 million shares (or 14.08% of all shares), a total value of $176.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.85 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $137.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) shares are GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that GMO Resources Fund owns about 17.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.11 million, or about 3.95% of the stock, which is worth about $46.08 million.