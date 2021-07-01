Does Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) Still Look Attractive After A 25.54% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s traded shares were 7.92 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.89% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the IFBD share is $11.25, that puts it down -140.9 from that peak though still a striking 30.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.25. The company’s market capitalization is $111.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.35 million shares over the past three months.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) registered a -7.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.89% in intraday trading to $4.67 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.54%, and it has moved by 23.87% in 30 days. The short interest in Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) is 29620.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -17.50% in 2021.

IFBD Dividends

Infobird Co. Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders

Infobird Co. Ltd insiders own 51.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.47%, with the float percentage being 13.23%. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Apr 29, 2021, the company held over 11582.0 shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $47022.0 in shares.