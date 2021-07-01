Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s traded shares were 13.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.46% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the DNN share is $1.80, that puts it down -51.26 from that peak though still a striking 74.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $983.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.11 million shares over the past three months.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. DNN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) registered a -2.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.46% in intraday trading to $1.19 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.16%, and it has moved by -9.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 253.75%. The short interest in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) is 13.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.77, which implies an increase of 32.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.26 and $2.47 respectively. As a result, DNN is trading at a discount of -107.56% off the target high and -5.88% off the low.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Denison Mines Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) shares have gone up 70.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 16.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.84 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.22 million by the end of Mar 2018.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.50%. While earnings are projected to return 15.70% in 2021.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Denison Mines Corp. insiders own 0.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.40%, with the float percentage being 17.49%. Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 136 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.25 million shares (or 2.27% of all shares), a total value of $19.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.61 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $18.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 20.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.78 million, or about 1.46% of the stock, which is worth about $7.75 million.