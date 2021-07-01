Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR)’s 5.83% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s traded shares were 1.26 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.71% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the DNMR share is $66.30, that puts it down -164.67 from that peak though still a striking 61.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.75. The company’s market capitalization is $2.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.88 million shares over the past three months.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. DNMR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) registered a 1.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.71% in intraday trading to $25.05 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.83%, and it has moved by 14.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 155.61%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.00, which implies an increase of 47.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $54.00 respectively. As a result, DNMR is trading at a discount of -115.57% off the target high and -67.66% off the low.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Danimer Scientific Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) shares have gone up 3.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.09% against 23.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 68.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -101.70% in 2021.

DNMR Dividends

Danimer Scientific Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.98 million shares, is of Smallcap World Fund’s that is approximately 1.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $36.97 million.