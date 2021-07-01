Could CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLF) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)’s traded shares were 1.74 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.78% or $0.51. The 52-week high for the CMLF share is $27.18, that puts it down -94.0 from that peak though still a striking 31.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.66. The company’s market capitalization is $793.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 709.00K shares over the past three months.

CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) trade information

CM Life Sciences Inc. (CMLF) registered a 3.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.78% in intraday trading to $14.01 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.49%, and it has moved by 9.97% in 30 days. The short interest in CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) is 2.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.35 day(s) to cover.

CMLF Dividends

CM Life Sciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)’s Major holders

CM Life Sciences Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.59%, with the float percentage being 61.59%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.23 million shares (or 9.56% of all shares), a total value of $63.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.38 million shares, is of SB Management Ltd’s that is approximately 7.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $50.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CM Life Sciences Inc. (CMLF) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ACAP Strategic Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 4.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.07 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $15.9 million.