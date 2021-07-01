CLNE’s -8.06% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s traded shares were 12.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.55% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the CLNE share is $19.79, that puts it down -94.98 from that peak though still a striking 78.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.15. The company’s market capitalization is $2.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.32 million shares over the past three months.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) registered a -1.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.55% in intraday trading to $10.15 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.06%, and it has moved by 25.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 357.21%. The short interest in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) is 14.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.56 day(s) to cover.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) shares have gone up 30.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -350.00% against 10.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $74.96 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $83.19 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $59.85 million and $70.89 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.20% and then jump by 17.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.30%. While earnings are projected to return -149.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

CLNE Dividends

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Major holders

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. insiders own 23.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.97%, with the float percentage being 52.28%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 286 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.26 million shares (or 5.63% of all shares), a total value of $154.66 million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.25 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $140.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 7.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.65 million, or about 1.82% of the stock, which is worth about $50.08 million.