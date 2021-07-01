ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s traded shares were 1.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.57% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the CDXC share is $23.66, that puts it down -139.96 from that peak though still a striking 61.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.82. The company’s market capitalization is $668.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 815.84K shares over the past three months.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. CDXC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) trade information

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) registered a 3.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.57% in intraday trading to $9.86 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.29%, and it has moved by 17.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 114.81%. The short interest in ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) is 4.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 34.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, CDXC is trading at a discount of -82.56% off the target high and -11.56% off the low.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ChromaDex Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) shares have gone up 104.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.03% against 8.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.16 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.09 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.40%. While earnings are projected to return 42.10% in 2021.

CDXC Dividends

ChromaDex Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s Major holders

ChromaDex Corporation insiders own 33.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.47%, with the float percentage being 54.55%. Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.13 million shares (or 6.08% of all shares), a total value of $38.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.17 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $29.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.98 million, or about 1.44% of the stock, which is worth about $8.11 million.