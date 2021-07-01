Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s traded shares were 0.78 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.07% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the APOP share is $7.15, that puts it down -88.65 from that peak though still a striking 56.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.65. The company’s market capitalization is $14.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.69 million shares over the past three months.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) trade information

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) registered a 1.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.07% in intraday trading to $3.79 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.27%, and it has moved by 14.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.05%. The short interest in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) is 15360.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies a decrease of -26.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, APOP is trading at a premium of 20.84% off the target high and 20.84% off the low.

APOP Dividends

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s Major holders

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. insiders own 8.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.58%, with the float percentage being 18.02%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 3.94% of all shares), a total value of $0.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20767.0 shares, is of HRT Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $65208.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 10200.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25704.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6202.0, or about 0.18% of the stock, which is worth about $19474.0.