Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) Stock Jumped 12.04% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s traded shares were 1.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.78% or -$1.5. The 52-week high for the CARV share is $19.21, that puts it down -87.6 from that peak though still a striking 49.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.15. The company’s market capitalization is $32.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 549.10K shares over the past three months.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) trade information

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) registered a -12.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.78% in intraday trading to $10.24 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.20%, and it has moved by 12.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 64.90%. The short interest in Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) is 0.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $300.00, which implies an increase of 96.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $300.00 and $300.00 respectively. As a result, CARV is trading at a discount of -2829.69% off the target high and -2829.69% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.70%. While earnings are projected to return 8.70% in 2021.

CARV Dividends

Carver Bancorp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s Major holders

Carver Bancorp Inc. insiders own 81.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.63%, with the float percentage being 113.05%. Wells Fargo & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 5.15% of all shares), a total value of $1.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 4.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund owns about 0.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16478.0, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.