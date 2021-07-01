Boom Or Bust? Where Will Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)’s traded shares were 1.13 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.33% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the EDTK share is $6.75, that puts it down -211.06 from that peak though still a striking 15.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.83. The company’s market capitalization is $25.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 422.02K shares over the past three months.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) trade information

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) registered a 3.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.33% in intraday trading to $2.17 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.36%, and it has moved by -8.05% in 30 days. The short interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) is 58620.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.17 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 15.00% in 2021.

EDTK Dividends

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)’s Major holders

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited insiders own 41.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.40%, with the float percentage being 0.68%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12554.0 shares (or 0.10% of all shares), a total value of $43562.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12292.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $42653.0.