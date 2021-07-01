Boom Or Bust: Where Does Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.11% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the FEDU share is $2.64, that puts it down -127.59 from that peak though still a striking 45.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.63. The company’s market capitalization is $54.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 69600.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 420.63K shares over the past three months.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. FEDU has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) trade information

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) registered a 22.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.11% in intraday trading to $1.16 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.76%, and it has moved by 24.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.00%. The short interest in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) is 0.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.46, which implies an increase of 95.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.46 and $27.46 respectively. As a result, FEDU is trading at a discount of -2267.24% off the target high and -2267.24% off the low.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.90% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.30%. While earnings are projected to return 73.60% in 2021.

FEDU Dividends

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is 0.09, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s Major holders

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. insiders own 2.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.45%, with the float percentage being 4.57%. Schroder Investment Management Group is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.81 million shares (or 3.90% of all shares), a total value of $2.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.21 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.33 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund owns about 5798.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9102.0 market value.