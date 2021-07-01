Boom Or Bust: Where Does Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)’s traded shares were 1.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $46.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.27% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the CFX share is $50.26, that puts it down -8.34 from that peak though still a striking 42.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.45. The company’s market capitalization is $6.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.30 million shares over the past three months.

Colfax Corporation (CFX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. CFX has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.53.

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) trade information

Colfax Corporation (CFX) registered a 1.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.27% in intraday trading to $46.39 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.08%, and it has moved by 0.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 64.19%. The short interest in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) is 15.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.13, which implies an increase of 12.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.00 and $62.00 respectively. As a result, CFX is trading at a discount of -33.65% off the target high and 5.15% off the low.

Colfax Corporation (CFX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Colfax Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Colfax Corporation (CFX) shares have gone up 24.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.86% against 25.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 488.90% this quarter and then jump 36.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $917.93 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $908.68 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.90%. While earnings are projected to return 532.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.57% per annum.

CFX Dividends

Colfax Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)’s Major holders

Colfax Corporation insiders own 12.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.21%, with the float percentage being 114.74%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 419 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 17.24 million shares (or 12.72% of all shares), a total value of $755.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.14 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $444.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Colfax Corporation (CFX) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 8.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $372.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.18 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $139.32 million.