Birks Group Inc. (AMEX: BGI) Are Up 81.73%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, Birks Group Inc. (AMEX:BGI)’s traded shares were 21.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 32.77% or $0.77. The 52-week high for the BGI share is $5.43, that puts it down -74.04 from that peak though still a striking 81.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $44.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 816.74K shares over the past three months.

Birks Group Inc. (AMEX:BGI) trade information

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) registered a 32.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 32.77% in intraday trading to $3.12 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.62%, and it has moved by -32.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 201.36%. The short interest in Birks Group Inc. (AMEX:BGI) is 18020.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 52.40% in 2021.

BGI Dividends

Birks Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Birks Group Inc. (AMEX:BGI)’s Major holders

Birks Group Inc. insiders own 61.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.04%, with the float percentage being 5.30%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 72674.0 shares (or 0.68% of all shares), a total value of $0.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 64374.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.22 million.