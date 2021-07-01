Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) Investing Potential Is $346.27

During the last session, Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $346.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.16% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the BIIB share is $468.55, that puts it down -35.31 from that peak though still a striking 35.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $223.25. The company’s market capitalization is $52.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.87 million shares over the past three months.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. BIIB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 33 analysts who have looked at this stock. 17 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.57.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) registered a 0.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.16% in intraday trading to $346.27 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.89%, and it has moved by 29.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.00%. The short interest in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) is 3.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $417.00, which implies an increase of 16.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $244.00 and $647.00 respectively. As a result, BIIB is trading at a discount of -86.85% off the target high and 29.53% off the low.

Statistics show that Biogen Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Biogen Inc. (BIIB) shares have gone up 42.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -45.07% against 8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -55.50% this quarter and then drop -48.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -20.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.61 billion as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.65 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.10%. While earnings are projected to return -21.10% in 2021, the next five years will return -8.40% per annum.

Biogen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Biogen Inc. insiders own 0.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.07%, with the float percentage being 87.64%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,572 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.76 million shares (or 11.13% of all shares), a total value of $4.69 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.5 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.78 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Biogen Inc. (BIIB) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 9.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.61 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.29 million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $1.2 billion.