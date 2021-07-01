Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) Is Increase 18.93%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.92% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the BBGI share is $3.42, that puts it down -10.68 from that peak though still a striking 62.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.15. The company’s market capitalization is $84.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 56310.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 106.06K shares over the past three months.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. BBGI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) trade information

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) registered a 6.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.92% in intraday trading to $3.09 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.40%, and it has moved by 2.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.93%. The short interest in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) is 84270.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 22.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, BBGI is trading at a discount of -29.45% off the target high and -29.45% off the low.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 101.60% this quarter and then jump 287.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $57 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $62 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.70%. While earnings are projected to return -229.30% in 2021.

BBGI Dividends

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s Major holders

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. insiders own 30.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.49%, with the float percentage being 43.94%. Gamco Investors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.73 million shares (or 5.82% of all shares), a total value of $2.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.47 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 3.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) shares are EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port owns about 0.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.46 million, or about 3.62% of the stock, which is worth about $1.29 million.