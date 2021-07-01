Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s traded shares were 2.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.56% or $1.58. The 52-week high for the CDMO share is $25.70, that puts it down -0.19 from that peak though still a striking 75.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.16. The company’s market capitalization is $1.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 543.08K shares over the past three months.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CDMO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) trade information

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) registered a 6.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.56% in intraday trading to $25.65 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.73%, and it has moved by 18.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 290.71%. The short interest in Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) is 3.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.50, which implies an increase of 6.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, CDMO is trading at a discount of -13.06% off the target high and -1.36% off the low.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Avid Bioservices Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) shares have gone up 130.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 233.33% against 8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then jump 200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.23 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25.36 million by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.50%. While earnings are projected to return -54.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

CDMO Dividends

Avid Bioservices Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s Major holders

Avid Bioservices Inc. insiders own 1.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.32%, with the float percentage being 87.73%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 220 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.01 million shares (or 13.17% of all shares), a total value of $146.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.17 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $75.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port owns about 1.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.67 million, or about 2.74% of the stock, which is worth about $30.4 million.